From iluminage
Iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Anti-Aging Copper Pillowcase Duo - Ivory White
Advertisement
This great gift set comes with 2 iluminage Copper infused Anti-Aging pillowcases Iluminage Anti-Aging Pillowcase: Wake up to glowing, younger-looking skin and smoother hair with the luxurious Iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Pillowcase. Renew your skin while you sleep and wake up to fresher, younger-looking skin with the soft and silky Iluminage Pillowcase, which is infused with smart patented anti-aging copper technology that is clinically proven to visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and promote smoother hair after overnight use. Sleep your way to brighter, glowing skin in as little as 2 weeks, with clinical studies showing that fine lines and wrinkles fade away in as little as 4 weeks and with a continuing effect over time. Get smoother and frizz-free hair while sleeping on the pillow in 1 night. When your skin is in contact with the copper fibers of the pillow (during sleep or rest on the pillow), copper ions are released into the moisture space between the fabric and the skin which leads to the ions interacting with the skin’s upper layers to boost the natural growth of proteins, promote cellular skin renewal, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 100% Copper Infused Polyester; 249 Thread Count; Size: 20”W x 26”L. Machine-washable, safe and non-irritating. Color and anti-aging technology proven to last over 100 washes