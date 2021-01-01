From neutrogena
Neutrogena Skin Perfecting Daily Liquid Exfoliant, Oily Skin
Skin Perfecting Daily Liquid Exfoliant, Oily Skin - Smooth & clarify your skin. Neutrogena's Skin Perfecting Daily Liquid Exfoliant, Oily is a leave-on liquid face exfoliator that contains a 7% glycolic acid/citric acid blend to gently exfoliate, revealing soft, brighter & purified looking skin. Benefits Neutrogena Skin Perfecting Daily Liquid Face Exfoliant to help smooth & clarify oily skin Oil-free exfoliant gently sweeps away dead, dull surface skin & excess oil to reveal fresh soft skin Packed with a powerful glycolic acid/citric acid blend to polish for softer skin Glycolic acid & citric acid combine to exfoliate, brighten & reveal a glowing complexion Leave-on exfoliant contains nourishing and moisture-binding ingredients hydrate and soften skin Apply leave-on daily face exfoliant after cleansing & follow with moisturizer & sunscreen Key Ingredients 7% glycolic acid/citric acid exfoliant can be used once daily after cleansing for a custom regimen Formulated Without Oil Fragrance Alcohol Sulfates Parabens Phthalates Dyes - Skin Perfecting Daily Liquid Exfoliant, Oily Skin