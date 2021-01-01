Plenaire Skin Frosting Deeply Hydrating Mask By Plenaire in White

Advertisement
Designed to comfort sensitive skin in drier months, this creamy mask uses a potent combination of raw coconut oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, and camellia oil to deeply nourish and soothe your complexion. About Plenaire Named after the French expression for " in the open air" an 1840s painting technique that emphasized a direct observation of nature Plenaire reflects a relaxed and open approach towards beauty today. Crafted in small batches in the UK using clean ingredients, their gentle yet effective essentials aim to help you develop a positive relationship with your skin and a pleasurable daily routine. Better yet? Their products are vegan and cruelty-free, and their BPA-free packaging is fully recyclable.