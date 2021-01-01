From yuka skincare
YUKA SKINCARE Skin Food Body Lotion w/ Aloe Vera & Grapeseed Plants Cells in No Color at Nordstrom Rack
Havana Glamour's Skin Food Lotion is a unique, extremely rich whole body cream. It deeply hydrates, restoring the skin to a supple, healthy glow and protecting it with plant stem cells from aloe vera & grape seed oil. It's unique formulation soothes irritation, while taking care of stubborn dryness of knees, elbows, hands and feet. Indulge in your daily dose of radiance; this is just what you and your skin are craving. ALOE VERA & GRAPE SEED STEM CELLS: Contains soothing and rejuvenating properties. Used to accelerate healing, treat burns, skin irritation and provide relieve from itching. Applying plant stem-cell extracts appear to encourage the growth of your own stem cells to trigger their natural anti-aging effects. VITAMIN C & E: Amazing antioxidant that neutralizes free radicals that damages skin cells, providing the best defense against signs of aging. It may also boost collagen production and speed cell regeneration. PURE OLIVE OIL: Exceptional moisturizer, helps get rid of dry skin, revealing new, younger skin. . Size: 4 fl. oz. / 120 ml. For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info". Made in USA