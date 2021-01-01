From mented

Mented Skin by Mented Stick Foundation - L30

Description

Mented Skin by Mented Stick Foundation What It Is Lightweight and buildable foundation stick that gives you the coverage you need with the natural finish you love. What You Get .529 oz. Skin by Mented Stick Foundation What It Does Formulated with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe leaf extract and grapeseed oil along with other fine ingredients  Light to medium buildable, moisturizing coverage  Provides a healthy-, radiant- and more youthful-looking appearance  The portable stick foundation makes foundation application easy and mess-free  Dermatologist tested

