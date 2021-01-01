From mented
Mented Skin by Mented Stick Foundation - L30
Mented Skin by Mented Stick Foundation What It Is Lightweight and buildable foundation stick that gives you the coverage you need with the natural finish you love. What You Get .529 oz. Skin by Mented Stick Foundation What It Does Formulated with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe leaf extract and grapeseed oil along with other fine ingredients Light to medium buildable, moisturizing coverage Provides a healthy-, radiant- and more youthful-looking appearance The portable stick foundation makes foundation application easy and mess-free Dermatologist tested