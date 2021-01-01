From neutrogena
Neutrogena Skin Balancing Gel Cleanser
Skin Balancing Gel Cleanser - Remove pore-clogging dirt & impurities while smoothing & softening skin. Neutrogena Skin Balancing Gel Cleanser contains 2% polyhydroxy acid (PHA) & is effective for cleansing before & after wearing your mask. Benefits Purifying gel face wash that respects skin's natural pH in a recyclable bottle Cleanses, conditions, and balances skin and is ideal for normal and combination skin Face wash targets 100% of pore-clogging dirt and impurities while smoothing and softening skin Purifying cleanser is hypoallergenic and specifically developed with dermatologists From Neutrogena, a dermatologist recommended skincare brand Gel cleanser is paraben-, soap-, sulfate-, phthalate-, alcohol-, and dye-free This daily face wash is effective for cleansing before and after wearing your mask Key Ingredients Contains 2% polyhydroxy acid (PHA), a powerful liquid exfoliant and moisturizing humectant in one - Skin Balancing Gel Cleanser