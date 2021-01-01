Skiff Outdoor Cafe Table by Blu Dot - Color: White - Finish: White - (SK1-LGCAFE-WH)

Advertisement
Blu Dot's Skiff outdoor collection boasts crisp, minimal silhouettes that bring functional, fashionable living outdoors. The Skiff Outdoor Cafe Table features a white anodized aluminum base and solid high-pressure compact laminate top. Its clean lines and slender figure are designed to withstand the elements, so whether the weather is rain or shine, enjoy your outdoor oasis anytime. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White