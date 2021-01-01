Skiatook 3 Piece Table and Floor Lamp Set

Illuminate your Living Area, Home Office, Den or Bedroom in a cohesive Traditional style with this 3-Piece Table and Floor Lamp set. This set of 3 lamp fixtures is Crafted from Metal in a quality finish. Two Table Lamps and a matching Floor Lamp are included, and showcase turned column bodies and raised round pedestal bases with carved accents. Inspired by wrought ironwork, each piece is accented by bent metal bars for a Classic appearance, while matching Material Bell Shades diffuse soft light throughout your space.