Ski sloth ski holiday ski sport winter sports skier Tote Bag

You are a skier and love driving the ski slopes with your skis in the ski area on your ski holiday. A perfect ski gift for ski sports and winter holidays. A gift idea for ski equipment for skiers. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.