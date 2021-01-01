From jaipur

Jaipur Sketchy Lines Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug - Color: Green - Size: 3 ft 6 " x 5 ft 6"

$221.00
In stock
Buy at lumens

Description

Enhance the decor of your modern home with the stylish design of the Sketchy Lines Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug from Jaipur. A versatile piece easy to maintain, this rug brings comfort to the space with a construction made of solid polypropylene, which allows it to be placed inside or outside of your home. It features an arrangement of thick and thin lines full of a variety of colors somewhat resembling a view of nature. Shape: Rectangular. Tags: Modern Rugs, Designer Rugs, Contemporary Rugs Color: Green. Additional Color: Blue and Green.

