Stone Cottage Sketchy Ditsy 4-Piece Blue Floral Cotton Full Sheet Set
Add gorgeous rustic charm to your bedroom decor with a new printed percale cotton sheet set from Stone Cottage. Available in a variety of charming and delicate patterns, these crisp sheet sets will coordinate beautifully with any bedding ensemble and provide a restful night's sleep. Machine washable for easy care, these high quality, 200 thread count sheets are a must have for any bed. The fully elasticized fitted sheet prevents slipping from your mattress and ensures a perfect fit. Twin sheet set includes: one flat sheet (96"L x 66"W), one fitted sheet (75"L x 39"W) and one pillowcase (20"L x 30"W). Full sheet set includes: one flat sheet (96"L x 81"W), one fitted sheet (75"L x 54"W) and two pillowcases (20"L x 30"W). Queen sheet set includes: one flat sheet (102"L x 90"W), one fitted sheet (80"L x 60"W) and two pillowcases (20"L x 30"W). King sheet set includes: one flat sheet (102"L x 108"W), one fitted sheet (80"L x 78"W) and two pillowcases (20"L x 40"W). Color: Blue.