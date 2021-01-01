From circus by sam edelman
Circus by Sam Edelman Skeet
The Circus by Sam Edelman Skeet gives you the effortless unity of sandal and heel. Easy wear combined with a cushioned insole gives you a stylish look that'll keep your feet supported throughout the day. Slip-on sandal features stylish synthetic upper with thong strap and faux-leather toe post. Synthetic lining with cushioned insole provides comfort and support. Open, square toe. Rubber outsole with wrapped kitten heel. Circus by Sam Edelman brand name printed on insole as well as outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 in Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.