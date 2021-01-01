BDG Skater Baggy Jean - Taupe Denim

Super slouchy, extra baggy jeans designed to sit low on the waist and puddle at the hem for an oversized skater fit. 5-pocket styling with a zip fly. UO exclusive. Features. Slouchy, baggy jeans for an oversized skater fit Crafted from rigid denim that will soften more and more over time Dropped rise designed to sit low on the hip Long length that puddles at the hem Content + Care. 100% Cotton Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. Medium rise Wide leg Full length Model is 5'9" and wearing size 26 Measurements taken from size 26 Waist: 26.5" Rise: 12" Inseam: 28" Leg opening: 24"