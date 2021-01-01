Flite Boi Skateboards-Skater Grim Reaper Graphic Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Cool graphic graffiti art gift for a trendy boy, girl, man ( for Him ), or woman ( for Her ) who enjoys colorful street drip graphic novelty apparel. This apparel will provoke thought and conscious consideration. Only the best gear and swag from Flite Boi. Official Flite Boi merch. Must have item for Sports, Surf, Skate, Street, Christmas, or Birthday Gift. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only