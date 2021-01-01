Skanor 3 Seater Sofa by Skargaarden (SKAN3-10029-SN-HGSKAN3-COV-GR)

Furnish any lounging arrangement with the sleek and classy profile of the Skanör 3 Seater Sofa. The modern three seater sofa sports a clean design consisting of a slatted teak frame that supports the plush cushions that line the interior. The contemporary outdoor sofa boasts an easy to care for and hardy construction due to teak's inherently high oil content, which enables the wood to be naturally capable of withstanding varying weather conditions, and Sunbrella fabric's durable construction that allows it to be soft and strong. Exuding Scandinavian minimalism and class, the Skanör 3 Seater Sofa will do no less than to elevate the design of any arrangement it's placed with. Pair with the Skanör Collection for a complete and unparalleled look. Just hours away from the Arctic Circle off the coast of the Baltic Sea, Skargaarden hails from the small, Swedish town of Gaulle. Out there, where the terrain is rough and the weather is harsh (with snowy winters, rain ridden falls, and shrouding darkness for most of the year), the small town boasts a history rooted in finishing. Skargaarden, expands the town's character with Scandinavian designed pieces that are made to withstand the difficult weather around Gaulle; and if outdoor furniture can tough it out up there, it certainly can anywhere else.Skargaarden draws its design inspiration from a mÃ©lange of sources that range from Scandinavian traditions, American Shaker craftsmanship, to timeless Bauhaus designs; and when it comes to their pieces, less is more. Ideas become tangible through effortlessness, lighthearted appeal, and a character defined by high quality craftsmanship. Perhaps the most apparent the brand's design comes through details that are revealed over time; offering ingenious solutions that elevate simplicity to sublime. In doing away with unneeded fuss and additives, simplicity can take on a character of its own and develop into something more than imagined.