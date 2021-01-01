Skagway Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park Souvenir T-Shirt

Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park Seattle Washington and Skagway Alaska Gateway to the Yukon Souvenir Keepsake apparel for tourists, gold rush fans, prospectors, miners, mountaineers or anyone who loves hiking, camping and mountain climbing. Skagway Alaska is home to 3 parts of the Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park. One part of the park, established in 1976, is located in Seattle, Washington. Great birthday or Christmas gifts for the Klondike Gold Rush fan on your gift list. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem