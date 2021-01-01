Cristallini - SKA932 Embellished Deep V-neck Mermaid Dress

Flaunt your figure in this fabulous dress by Cristallini SKA932. Graces in a deep V-neckline with short sleeves. Fully ornate with glittering embellishments the fitted bodice has a back zipper closure. The skirt forms a mermaid silhouette and runs in full length hem. Embrace a style that is immaculately sultry as you glam up for your event in this Cristallini creation. Style: crist_SKA932 Details: Short sleeves Embellishments Fitted bodice Mermaid skirt Back zipper Length: Long Neckline: Deep V-neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.