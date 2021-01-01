From cristallini
Cristallini - SKA1082 Dotted Tulle Long Sleeve Fitted Velvet Dress
Be every bit as sophisticated as the timeless beauties of Hollywood in this classy cocktail dress from Cristallini SKA1082. A form-fitting knee-length dress in classy stretch velvet showcasing a tube style bodice and an enclosed back with elegant point d esprit tulle yoke and long sleeves with untrimmed gathered high neckline and cuffs. The sheath skirt sculpts from the hips down to a knee length hemline with a short slit at the back. Display an impeccable style at your spectacular black-tie event in Cristallini creation. Model is wearing Emerald Green/Black color. Style: crist_SKA1082 Details: 100% polyamide tulle - Italy Swarovski buttons Stretch velvet Point d esprit tulle Sheer yoke and long sleeves Fitted Enclosed back Hidden back zipper closure Short center back slit Length: Knee Length Neckline: High Neckline Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.