Cristallini - SKA1064 Plunging Sweetheart A-Line Dress with Slit
Look absolutely stunning in this Cristallini SKA1064 masterpiece. Ruching details adorn the whole dress as the fitted bodice features a plunging sweetheart neckline. Fringe accent design the peplum as a side slit highlights the a-line skirt which graces to a full length hemline. The back is mid-open secured with a center zipper closure. Make them turn heads as you show up in this Cristallini creation. Model is wearing Ivory color. Style: crist_SKA1064 Details: Handmade plisse 100% pure silk tulle Handmade embroidery with Swarovski elements Chantilly lace - France Ostrich feathers 100% polyamide tulle - Italy Silk touch lining Strapless Fitted Pleated Fringe Peplum Side Slit Floor Length Mid-Open Back Back Zipper Closure Length: Long Neckline: Plunging Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.