Cristallini - SKA 858 Off-Shoulder A-Line Dress with Slit
Feel gorgeous when you walk into the party wearing this Cristallini SKA858 evening gown. The fitted bodice features a sweetheart notched detail with an off-shoulder neckline adorned with beaded appliques. This dress showcases a full-length A-line silhouette with a daring front slit and finishes with a sweeping train at the back. A center zipper closure encloses the mid-open V back. Walk the red carpet in style wearing this stunning Cristallini ensemble. Model is wearing Light Blue color. Style: crist_SKA 858 Details: Sweetheart Bodice Beaded Appliques Fitted Pleated Skirt Side Slit Full Length Mid-Open V Back Back Zipper Closure Sweep Length: Long Neckline: Off-Shoulder Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.