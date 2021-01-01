From cristallini
Cristallini - SKA 856 Ruffle Trimmed Bodice Cold Shoulder Gown
Reflect a stunningly feminine style as you glow in this Cristallini SKA 856 creation. Trimmed with ruffles along the shirred bodice this stunner flaunts a plunging v-neckline with a sheer modesty inset. Revealing a cold shoulder design with draping arm bands this ensemble flourishes an intricate banded design on its illusion paneled back. The A-line skirt breaks with a bold slit as it streams down into a full-length hemline. Claim your spot under the limelight in this Cristallini masterpiece. Model is wearing the Zink color. Style: crist_SKA 856 Details: Draping Arm Bands Ruffle Trimmed Design Shirred Sash Pleats High Slit Banded Illusion Back Back Zipper Closure Full Length Hem Length: Long Neckline: Plunging V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.