From cristallini
Cristallini - SKA 854 Lace Halter Long A-line Dress
Glamour gets gorgeous with this dress by Cristallini SKA 854. Glams in a sleeveless halter neckline with fitted bodice ornate with lace appliques. It has a mid-open back and a zipper closure. The skirt opens in a full length A-line silhouette with a thigh high slit. Embrace a style that is immaculately sultry as you glam up for your event in this Cristallini creation. Model is wearing Black color. Style: crist_SKA 854 Details: Sleeveless Lace appliques Fitted bodice Mid-open back Back zipper A-line skirt Slit Length: Long Neckline: Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.