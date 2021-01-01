From cristallini
Cristallini - SKA 847 Floral Embroidered A-Line Evening Gown
Make a fashion forward statement at your next social event wearing this stunning evening gown by Cristallini SKA847. Beautified with intricate floral embroideries the fitted bodice features an illusion jewel neckline and short sleeves complemented with a sheer full back. The natural waist adorns fabulous fringes and leads to the full-length tulle a-line skirt that flows till the floor and ends with a short sweep train. You will be an enchanting beauty in this Cristallini creation. Model is wearing Navy color. Style: crist_SKA 847 Details: Sheer Neckline Short Sleeves Floral Embroideries Fringed Waist Accent Pleated Skirt Full Length Sheer Full Back Back Zipper Closure Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Jewel Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.