Cristallini - SKA 1057 High Neck Ruched A-Line Dress
Be a woman of style and beauty in this classy Cristallini SKA 1057 evening dress. Lovely ruching details take place to the whole dress as the fitted bodice showcases a high neckline complemented with an open zipped up back. A wide band highlights the natural waist as it gives way to the a-line skirt that cascades to a full length hemline. This Cristallini dress is specially designed to make that special occasion worth reminiscing. Model is wearing Green/Gold color. Style: crist_SKA 1057 Details: Handmade plissÃ© 100% pure silk tulle Handmade embroidery 100% polyamide tulle - Italy Silk touch lining Sleeveless Fully Ruched Fitted Banded Waist Full Length Open Back Back Zipper Closure Length: Long Neckline: High Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.