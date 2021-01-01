From sjal
själ Mineral Kalla Energy Tonic (5oz)
Eastern medicine meets Western technology in this new Swedish skincare range which encompasses spirit, mind, heart and soul within its products. själ luxury skincare offers simple and effective lines that are great for use on all skin types. They incorporate precious minerals such as gold, silver, copper and platinum which naturally enhance the efficiency of existing properties. The själ Mineral Kalla Energy Tonic is enriched with minerals and works to heal and tone the skin before applying makeup. The spray offers a protective barrier to fight environmental stress through key ingredients such Artic root and Siberian ginseng to counter inflammation, and gold and silver to prime the skin. -MB Contains the following gemstones/minerals: gold silver rose quartz Directions: Use after cleansing as well as a refreshing mist throughout the day May be used as a make-up primer For best results, follow with serum or face crème