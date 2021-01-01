From blue diamond
Blue Diamond Sizzle Griddle with Grill Plates
Advertisement
Countertop cooking, countless possibilities! Breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert—the Blue Diamond Deluxe Sizzle Griddle makes it easy to recreate all your restaurant favorites at home. Lay flat to create a griddle for pancakes and bacon or close lid to press sandwiches and cook burgers in half the time. Then switch out the plates to create a grill for everything from steak and brats to shrimp and salmon. Our signature diamond-infused ceramic nonstick plates release effortlessly and resist scratches. Simple, one-knob control includes four temperature setting, and the hinged lid automatically adjusts to accommodate what’s cooking. Plus, you’ll easily make healthier meals with drip cups that drain away excess grease. Best of all, the removable griddle and grill plates are dishwasher safe for effortless cleanup!