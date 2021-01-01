From jbu
JBU Sizzle Eco Vegan Water Ready
Verified vegan construction. Cool off with a sizzle in the JBU Sizzle Eco Vegan Water Ready. Lightweight and comfortable fit. Cutout details. Strap for secure fit. Ankle strap with adjustable hook-and-loop closure and elastic goring. Memory foam footbed. Textile upper and lining. Man-made insole and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.