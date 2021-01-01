Size 6 - Secret Decoder Ring

Advertisement
While creating a treasure hunt for his two young daughters, Seth Sterling wanted to include a clue that required a secret-decoder ring like those he remembered from his youth. But after a search for one left him empty handed, he decided to design one himself. Modeled in the spirit of those used to crack codes during radio shows of the golden era, such as Little Orphan Annie and Captain Midnight, his modern secret decoder ring lets amateur ciphers test their knack for code-breaking. His stylish and smart stainless steel ring reveals a secret code with every turn. Spin the ring to find the hidden letter that each number represents. A game-meets-accessory best enjoyed with your friends, siblings, or partner, you'll have a blast taking turns leaving coded notes for each other to find and figure out. 10-3-24-7 8-23-16! (Have fun!) Made in China.