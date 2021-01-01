From white flower farm
Six months of Elegant Rose Bouquets, April - September
Our splendid cut flowers are top-quality, long-lasting, and sent fresh from our growers' farms within days of harvest. Each bouquet is hand-selected (our choice of varieties), and carefully arranged prior to shipping. Some flowers arrive in bud stage, maximizing your days of bloom. They are absolutely guaranteed to last 7 days.We ship one bouquet of 12 stems of Roses each month. Bouquets may feature a single solid color, a bicolor Rose, or a mix of colors. Each series includes one glass vase sent with your first shipment. Subsequent deliveries do not include vases.April—Pink Bicolor Rose BouquetMay—Peach Rose BouquetJune—Yellow Rose BouquetJuly—Six Red Roses and Six White RosesAugust—Hot Pink Rose BouquetSeptember—Yellow Bicolor Rose BouquetFor instructions on caring for your bouquet, {cms_link name="cut-flowers-bouquet-care" text="click here"}.All bouquets are shipped overnight from the grower, but customers pay only standard shipping rates.If you would like us to hide prices on the plant list that arrives with each shipment, please check the box next to "This is a Gift" during checkout.