Marco Bicego Siviglia 18K Yellow Gold Large Bead Necklace

From the Siviglia Collection. Inspired by the ancient cobbles of Seville, this shimmering necklace is composed of hand engraved oval gold beads, joined by delicate chains. Since 2000, Marco Bicego has incorporated traditions and virtues passed down by his father, handcrafting jewelry that embodies Italian craftsmanship and contemporary design. 18K yellow gold Lobster clasp Made in Italy SIZE Length, about 18" ABOUT THE BRAND Marco Bicego first started learning the art of goldsmithing from his father, and ultimately formed his own brand in 2000 in Trissino, Italy. All crafted in 18K gold, the brand is most known for its handmade pieces in engraved and coil finishes, as well as vibrant semi-precious jewels. Marco has created his brand to be versatile, so one can mix and match collections for daily wear. Fine Jewelry - Marco Bicego A > Marco Bicego > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Marco Bicego. Color: Gold.