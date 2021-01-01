Baby Trend Sit N Stand Double Stroller , Two-Tone Gray

The Millennium Orange Baby Trend Sit 'N Stand Double Stroller is very handy for busy moms that are on-the-go. It includes twin five-point safety harnesses for each seat. This ensures that two can ride safely and each one can handle up to 40 lbs. The rear canopy seat back in this Baby Trend double stroller provides shade from the sun or partial protection from rain. It can be removed to allow older children to stand or sit. Whether you have twins or two little ones of different ages, this black double stroller can accommodate them easily. It is suitable for going shopping or just strolling around town. The Baby Trend double stroller features two trays with cup holders for the kids. It also has a covered parent organizer with room for two beverages for the adults.