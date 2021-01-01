From brothersaurus three rex dinosaur outfitters

Sistersaurus Funny I Will Trade Sister for Dinosaur T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Have an awesome kid who loves dinosaurs? Get them this awesome dinosaur costume! It's perfect for holidays or just everyday wear. This "Will Trade Sister for Dinosaur" funny sistersaurus-themed design is ideal for brothersaurus who wants to be funny. Calling all big brother who wants to make fun of his sister! This dinosaur outfit design featuring cute t-rex is great for birthday occasion, Halloween party or family matching pajama costume. Stand out in a crowd with this meme apparel design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com