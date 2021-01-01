Sister Birthday Crew Construction Worker Hosting Party Raglan Baseball Tee

When you have kids and plan to make a birthday party with a Construction theme, this funny cute Sister Birthday Crew Outfit is just great for you! Your toddler will be amazed by pride. Cool Construction Worker Costume for a Worker sis with a digger on it. Start the excavator with this Sister celebration costume features a worker's helmet. It's a great birthday outfit gift idea. Perfect for kid's birthday party and hosting a Construction Worker party supplies with these cool builder sis clothing. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem