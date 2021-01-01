From uolfin
Uolfin Siri Modern 15 in. 2-Light Silver and Gold Vanity Light Wall Light Fixture with Gold Bell Shade
Wake up the ceiling and let the light dance in traditional or modern settings. In fresh modern style, hand-painted with a chic gold, combining bell shade and contemporary charm, the modern outdoor wall light fixtures by Uolfin complements a myriad of styles from the modern farmhouse and country lodge to classic mid-century and transitional cottage. 40-Watt bulbs (not included) will emit just the right amount of glow to your space. Also being dimmable with a dimmer switch (not included), allowing you to switch up the lighting whenever inspiration strikes. Whether you're outfitting a new house, want a modern theme living room, or you're searching for sassy wall light ideas to add to a bedroom, kitchen, foyer/entryway, or bathroom, the modern silver and gold wall mounted reading lights is a versatile choice.