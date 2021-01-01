Sink Dish Drying Rack Kitchen Over the Sink Dish Drain Rack Utensil Holder Double Sink Stainless Steel Matt Black

Features: No punching-This drain rack has designed with reinforced bottom ,more stable ,will not crook down with full storage.No punching is needed to strengthen its fitness. Strong Load Bearing-The maximum weight capacity is 77.16lbs(about 35kg). Don't block your sight or hit your head-This ergonomic design breaking the traditional four-post design provide a easier storage space.You will not hit your head or be blocked your sight when using it. Stainless Frame & Paint Process-The stainless steel layer and high-temperature baking paint layer give this drain rack a double protection,moisture and corrosion resistant and easy to clean. Snap-in loading and unloading-Very Very easy to assemble ,also easy to disassemble and clean. Non-slip sucker-Equiped with non-slip sucker, titghtly suck the table top ,fix the rack well avoid removing away. Specification: Material: Stainless steel Size: Bowl Rack Size: about 30x27x5.5cm/11.81"x10.63"x2.17" Dish Rack Size: about 30x27x8cm/11.81"x10.63"x3.15" Cutting Board Rack Size: about 23x5.5cm/9.06"x2.17" Chopsticks Cage Rack Size: about 6x5x12.5cm/2.36"x1.97"x4.92" Knife Rack Size: about 20(W)x20(H)cm/7.87"x7.87" Square Rack Size: about 25.5x8x11cm/10.04"x3.15"x4.33" 65cm Storage Rod Size: about 65x52x32cm/25.59"x20.47"x12.6" [Conversion: 1cm=0.3937 inch, 1inch=2.54 cm] Applicable Scene: kitchen