Crocs SINGLE SHOE- Santa Cruz
This shoe is part of the Single Different Size Shoes Test . It is being sold as a SINGLE shoe. Please note this style runs in whole sizes only. For customers that are a half size, the brand recommends ordering a half size smaller than your normal shoe size. Crocs comfort Level 1. Whatever coast you're on, the Santa Cruz slip-on loafer delivers casual beach style. Lightweight canvas upper with frayed edges. Relaxed fit offers a little more room for your foot. Elastic side goring for a secure fit. Croslite insole conforms to the foot while circulation nubs stimulate blood flow. Slip-resistant and non-marking outsole provides excellent traction for solid footing. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8 Right, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.