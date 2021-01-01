From nedia home

Nedia Home Single Picture Frame Black 22 in. x 36 in. HeavyDuty Coir Door Mat, Matt/Brush

$46.05
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Naturally harvested coir fibers are hand woven in traditional looms and then sheared to create a dense 1-3/4 in. pile that help trap dirt and moisture and clean shoes. Elegant designs are hand stenciled on the mat using fade resistant dyes. Heavy coir backing keeps mat in place and locks the fibers in to minimize shedding. Coir fiber is naturally mold and mildew resistant. Handmade from a renewable resource coconut husks, coir mats are environment friendly with minimal carbon foot print. They are completely bio-degradable and compostable. Color: Matt/Brush.

