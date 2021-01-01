Nedia Home Single Picture Frame Tan/Blue 22 in. x 36 in. Half Round Heavy Duty Coir Monogrammed E Door Mat

Naturally harvested coir fibers are hand woven in traditional looms and then sheared to create a dense 1.5 in. pile that help trap dirt and moisture and clean shoes. Elegant designs are hand stenciled on the mat using fade resistant dyes. Heavy coir backing keeps mat in place and locks the fibers in to minimize shedding. Coir fiber is naturally mold and mildew resistant. Handmade from a renewable resource coconut husks, coir mats are environment friendly with minimal carbon foot print. They are completely bio-degradable and compostable. Color: Tan/Blue.