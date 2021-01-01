Single Light On Oval Back Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Brown - Finish: Purple - (204210-1000)

The Single Light On Oval Back Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge is a little piece of charming simplicity. A single candelabra sits on top of a hand forged wrought Iron arm that swoops to attach to an oval-shaped backplate. With a rivet detail in the center of the oval pate and some subtle detailing on the arm, this sconce has a little bit of industrial appeal. Having a traditional and unique feel, this piece is at home in hallways, bathrooms and living spaces. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Candelabra. Color: Brown. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting