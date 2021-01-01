From winston porter
Single Candlestick
Advertisement
Features:Embossed with the marks from the blacksmith who made itHandcrafted in the Ozarks of ArkansasHolder Type: CandlestickStyle: IndustrialColor: BlackHolder Material: MetalHolder Material Details: IronSet: NoSet Size: Candle Compatibility: Candle Included: NoCandle Color: Candle Material: Power Source: Candle Capacity: 1Holder Placement: Tabletop / CenterpiecePricket: Outdoor Use: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRust Resistant: NoWall Mounted: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 8"): 8Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12"): 12Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16"): 16Overall Width - Side to Side: 5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 11Overall Product Weight (Size: 12"): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 16"): 6Overall Product Weight (Size: 8"): 4Assembly:Warranty: Size: 8"