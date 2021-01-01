Green Lantern Sinestro Corps Logo Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Green Lantern Sinestro Corps Logo - This Product is 100% authentic and officially licensed Green Lantern merchandise! Green Lantern is a test pilot-turned-space cop with an emerald power ring appearing in DC Comics. Fighting against foes such as Sinestro, Black Hand, and Atrocitus, Hal Jordan fights for galactic peace alongside the Green Lantern Corps. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only