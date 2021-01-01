T-fal Simply Cook Nonstick Cookware, Fry Pan, 10", Black

Cooking is a breeze with T-fal's Simply Cook cookware. Durable aluminum construction and superior non-stick provide wonderful, long lasting performance. The unique T-fal Thermo-Spot heat indicator clearly shows when the pan is perfectly preheated to seal in the flavor of food. The ProGlide non-stick interior is exceptionally durable and scratch resistant, making it metal utensil safe. The handle is ergonomically designed for comfort and safety. The even heat base delivers reliable cooking results for delicious meals that will make you proud. This cookware is also dishwasher safe and oven safe to 350°F. T-fal covers Simply Cook pots and pans with a Lifetime Limited Warranty. Color: Gray.