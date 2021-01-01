Anna Weatherley Simply Anna Antique Porcelain Charger Plate

Inspired by the Old World artisanal tradition of Hungary, trained artisans hand gild fine European porcelain with 24k gold borders. The European style evokes a vintage feel that bridges both traditional and contemporary lifestyles. Simple, yet elegant. And consider adding a handpainted floral dessert or salad from the handpainted Anna collection to set a bolder table. Porcelain Dishwasher safe Made in Portugal SIZING Diameter, about 12.5". Gifts - Tabletop > Anna Weatherley > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Anna Weatherley.