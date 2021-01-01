From ashley furniture
Simpli Home Rockwood 17" Square Storage Ottoman, Gray
Great things really do come in small packages. If you are looking for a stylish, multi-functional storage solution, look no further than this cube storage ottoman with tray. It features a handy tray and large interior storage space. Whether you use this ottoman in your living room, family room or basement, it helps you to hide away all your mess, provides extra seating or acts as a side table. Efforts are made to reproduce accurate colors, variations in color may occur due to computer monitor and photography.