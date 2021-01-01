Simpleness Laptop Computer Desk With Drawer Shelf Office Home Modern Small Desk
Description
Simple Laptop Computer Desk With Drawer Shelf Office Home Modern Small DeskFeature: Quantity: 1pc. Material:MDF. Colour：Blue.Features:Make full use of space, save space, very suitable for home office and work office, does not take up a lot of spaceThe desk has a very sturdy frame design with an avant-garde architectural design that supports all your office essentials without any swaying or moving, very stable and safeScope of application: Office, bedroom, study, etc.Desk Type: Computer deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color: BlueTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: BlueBase Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: MDFBase Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: NoExterior Shelving: YesNumber of Exterior Shelves: 2Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: YesLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: 4Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoCasters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: NoFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 35.07Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: Mortise and TenonKiln-Dried Wood: YesBase Type: StandardWood / Metal Legs: Wood LegsWood Top: Wood TopSpefications:UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoBS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: NoCSA Certified: NocUL Listed: NoBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoFire Rated: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: