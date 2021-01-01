From kirkland's
Blue Simple Things Mug
Our Simple Things drinkware is so stylish you’ll want to use it every day, plus it’s durable enough that you can! This Blue Simple Things Mug features subtle texture and speckled finish for an elevated take on rustic charm. You’ll love sipping your coffee from it every day. Mug measures 4L x 4W x 4.33H in. Crafted of stoneware Reactive, speckled blue finish Features a subtle burlap texture Holds up to 20 oz. Designed to be durable for everyday use Imported Care: Microwave safe. Dishwasher safe. Contact your local Kirkland's store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location.