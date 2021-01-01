From stuart weitzman
Stuart Weitzman Simple Square Studs Sandal
Offering simple gold-studs and a bold square toe, the Stuart Weitzman Simple Square Studs Sandal are universally stylish and will quickly become your sandal of the season. Strappy sandal features a strap over the toes and around the ankle to an adjustable buckle closure. Block heel. Leather upper, lining, footbed, and outsole. Made in Spain. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.