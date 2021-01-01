From callisto media
Simple Recipes, Good Food: A Cookbook Jesseca Hallows Author
Advertisement
Getting a hearty meal on the table has never been easier. An essential cookbook for easy meals, Simple Recipes, Good Food is filled with decidedly simple go-to recipes for any occasion. Whether you're searching for a slow-cooker family dinner, a one-pot staple, a 30-minute recipe, a make-ahead favorite, or a 5-ingredient dessert, this book's 125 dishes are sure to please everyone in your family. EASY COMPONENTS From classic breakfasts to dinner party hits, these recipes require only basic kitchen tools and familiar, accessible ingredients. 5 WAYS Every recipe can be made with a slow cooker, in one pot, in 30 minutes, or with just 5 ingredients, or it can be prepared ahead of time-and the index helps you quickly find the recipes in each category. LEVEL UP YOUR SKILLS Practicing with easy recipes will help you build your confidence in the kitchen, master culinary basics, and find delight in cooking. Recipes include Bacon and Egg Breakfast Sandwiches, Homemade Pesto Pasta, Sheet Pan Lemon Chicken and Potatoes, Quick and Easy Spice Seasonings, and Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars