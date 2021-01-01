Robert Abbey Simple Monte Blanc Wall Boom Lamp Real Simple 15" Boom Arm Wall Sconce with a Monte Blanc Shade Stardust White Indoor Lighting Wall

From robert abbey

Robert Abbey Simple Monte Blanc Wall Boom Lamp Real Simple 15" Boom Arm Wall Sconce with a Monte Blanc Shade FeaturesIncludes a white Monte Blanc parchment shade with bottom diffuserIncludes an energy efficient Medium (E26) base LED bulbDimmer switchMade in the United StatesUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 12"Extension: 31-1/4"Product Weight: 9 lbsShade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Top Diameter: 10.5"Shade Bottom Diameter: 12"Backplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Backplate Depth: 7/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 voltsBulb Included: Yes Stardust White

