Simple Lines Single Wall Sconce with Water Glass by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Black - (204213-1004)

The Simple Lines Single Wall Sconce with Water Glass by Hubbardton Forge uses shape and color to create an elegant contrast with its light. An evolution of candle-lit sconces from antiquity, a dark iron oval base is used to frame the piece and make it a cohesive structure. A single flame shaped lamp sits nestled inside a hand-blown glass shade that helps reflect ambient light, rather than diffuse it. It works well as a touch of light next to certain doors, or in between a hallway. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Dome. Color: Clear. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting